OKB Achieves Market Cap of $996.89 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. OKB has a market cap of $996.89 million and approximately $379.28 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $16.61 or 0.00034904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.00821620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

