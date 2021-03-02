Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.12% of Dover worth $22,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 52,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1,366.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 165,855 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dover by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 387,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 93,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,550. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.