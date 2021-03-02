Alesco Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 320,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 71,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 124,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,766. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

