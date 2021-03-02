Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 1,845 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 111,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,535. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

