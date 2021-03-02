3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 112,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,914,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

