Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $97.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.16 million to $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.24 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $405.13 million, with estimates ranging from $374.38 million to $436.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 4,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,793. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.13.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

