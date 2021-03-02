BMO Capital Markets Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $43.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,632. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

