Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.82.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $213.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.93. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

