Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

