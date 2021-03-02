Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

