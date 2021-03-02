Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

