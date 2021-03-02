Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 294.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,525. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

