Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

FLO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 44.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.