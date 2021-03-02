AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

