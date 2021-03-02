Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. 26,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.