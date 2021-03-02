Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) released its earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 30,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

