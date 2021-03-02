Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.59 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 5,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $405.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.