Evertz Technologies (ET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter.

ET stock opened at C$14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

