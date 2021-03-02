The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The Trade Desk worth $2,332,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,888 shares of company stock worth $160,291,645 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

TTD stock traded down $21.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $811.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $819.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.05, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

