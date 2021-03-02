Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,097,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,240,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.25.

BGNE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.00. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.20. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

