Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $58,349.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.00837692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

