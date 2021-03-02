Aviva PLC Has $54.58 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 345.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,873 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $54,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NTES traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 86,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

