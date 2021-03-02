Aviva PLC Acquires 495,908 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,908 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $89,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,569. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

