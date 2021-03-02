SAFE DEAL 24-Hour Volume Tops $88,099.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $400,828.74 and $88,099.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00004808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00498178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00469952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

