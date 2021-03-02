Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWB shares. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.73. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,801. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $444.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

