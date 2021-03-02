Brokerages Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of GEF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,968. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,649.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.