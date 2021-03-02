CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

