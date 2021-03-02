Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.33

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 12124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.