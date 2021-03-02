Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s current price.

ANGN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ANGN opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282 over the last three months.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

