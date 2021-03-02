Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Up 195.0% in February

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the January 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

