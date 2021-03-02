Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

MO opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

