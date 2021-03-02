Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $115.92. 36,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

