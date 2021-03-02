Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.85. 28,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.