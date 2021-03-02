Alesco Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,738,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.28. The company had a trading volume of 201,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.