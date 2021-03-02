Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 446.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,770,000.

SCHR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 5,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,513. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

