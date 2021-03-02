EnterCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39,587.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $249,148.21 and approximately $39,587.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

