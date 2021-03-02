RE Advisers Corp Has $73.67 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Centene makes up 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $73,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

