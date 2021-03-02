Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $27.04 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $307,049.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016724 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,961,109 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.