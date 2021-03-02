Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. Sig Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

