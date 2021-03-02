SparkPoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Tops $84.80 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $84.80 million and $8.16 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.00844069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,763,501 coins and its circulating supply is 7,411,246,384 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

