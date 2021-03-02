Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,307. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.