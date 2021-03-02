iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Stake Boosted by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $58.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.