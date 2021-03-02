Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,433,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,617 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $89,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 15,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.