Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 17,911 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of IWC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $154.79.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

