People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.38. 89,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average is $207.60. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

