People s United Financial Inc. Has $15.04 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.90. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,989. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

