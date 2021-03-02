People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,263. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

