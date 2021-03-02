300 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $262.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

