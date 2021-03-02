Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

