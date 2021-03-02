Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 166,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

